JOPLIN, Mo. — An early acceptance med school program is sending the first group of graduates to KCU Joplin.

Daniel Estep is getting ready for medical school.

Daniel Estep, MSSU Student, said, “It’s very intense.”

He goes to Missouri Southern, applying as part of the “Yours to Lose” program.

“You have to write some essays, go thru questoinaairs, you’re interviewed by two panels of multiple doctors, teachers professors, all that.”

Qualifying means both a spot at MSSU and early admittance to KCU Joplin.

“Yours to Lose” started in 2017.

It offers a compressed curriculum, meaning students can get a four year undergraduate degree in three years.

Donna Johnson, MSSU Biology Professor, said, “BS in Biology in 3 years – their fourth year they will be first year medical students at KCU Joplin.”

There are high standards, not only in grades but a student responsibilities contract.

“It addresses things like prof, ethics, so they’re held to a very high standard.”

There have been some tweaks to the program since it started three years ago.

“We have adjust a few things. We’ve adjusted their curriculum.”

But now 15 Missouri Southern graduates have guaranteed acceptance to KCU Joplin and could even help address the need for more local healthcare options in a few years.

“They’re going to live here for 7 years, maybe they’ll set down roots buy a house here and decide that Joplin’s a pretty wonderful place