NEOSHO, Mo. — An area time keeping attraction is back up and running again, hopefully for a long time to come.

The clock inside Big Spring Park in Neosho was originally installed on this date back in 1967.

The clock was recently repaired and was rededicated today.

Neosho Parks Director Clint Dalbom says it has been damaged by vandals on a number of occasions over the last 53 years and says it’s part of the allure of the park.

He says it’s part of a larger project to return the facility to it’s original grandeur.

Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Director, said, “We recently remodeled the bathrooms up here and we you know put new fixtures and lights and remodeled those bathrooms, put in changing tables and that type of thing, we’ve also done a wildflower planting on the north end of the park over here.”

He says the purpose of that was to attract pollinator species and birds back into the park.

He says he hopes to hear back from the Governor’s office soon to be able to reopen the playground area for kids that was closed as part of covid restrictions.