JOPLIN, Mo. — An area educator is singled out for his contributions in the classroom as well as the community.

Franklin Tech Instructor Lorin Curtis was named teacher of the year last year for the Joplin School District.

Now you can add another honor to that list.

Curtis has been named the regional winner of the Carl Perkins Community Service Award.

In winning the award, Curtis beat out candidates from Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Dave Rockers, Director, Franklin Technical School, said, “Mr. Curtis started the Christmas of Hope Project which is what he won the award for about three years ago with Franklin Tech students and it’s designed so that Foster Kids in the area can have a Christmas and the first year was only through the Franklin Tech staff and students and then the next year he branched it over to the high school.”

Curtis and four other regional winners will compete for the national award to be named in December.

Carl Perkins was a law maker that helped pass legislation that lead to the creation of vocational education.