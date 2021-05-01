JOPLIN, Mo. — An area art center welcomed community members for an evening of food and fellowship.

Spiva Center for the Arts held their annual Art On Tap event Saturday evening, in partnership with Joplin Area Home Brewers.

Attendees were able to enjoy a variety of beverages from craft beer breweries to wineries, along with pizza and other foods, while viewing the art exhibits inside.

Outside, JoMo Jazz provided musical entertainment.

Gift baskets containing products like art supplies and wine were raffled off as well.

Susan Adams, Director of Spiva Center for the Arts, says, “This year has been a tough year for non-profits and we have wonderful members and wonderful folks that donate to us and this is just an extra way that we can raise funds every year.

All proceeds from the raffle will go toward Spiva’s operating fund.