ASBURY, Mo. — An annual Labor Day weekend tradition is underway in Asbury.

Saturday night wrapped up day two of the 56th Annual Labor Day Weekend Classic featuring funny car chaos at Mo-Kan Dragway.

Funny cars are fuel dragsters with fiber glass bodies which can reach up to 200 miles an hour in under four seconds.

Owner, Carl Blanton says around five-thousand people have come out over the past two days of racing, packing Joplin, Webb City and Pittsburg hotels.

Carl Blanton, Mokan Dragway Owner, says, “There’s more people interested and its becoming more diverse. Its about car culture and why people want to come to a track. Its getting more specific. They like this type of car or that type of car.”

Mo-Kan Dragway will have a full bracket program Sunday, weather permitting.