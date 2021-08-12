An annual Back-to-School Bash took place in Carthage today

CARTHAGE, MO – An annual bash took place today in Carthage.

That’d be the annual Back-to-School Bash.

It’s put on every year by Bright Futures Carthage and the Fair Acres Family YMCA.

For 3 hours, kids and their parents had the opportunity to take part in games and activities, learn about school programs, get free haircuts, and also get those ever-important sign up sheets for back-to-school supplies.

Officials also held their annual Healthy Kid’s Day event.

Close to 500 youngsters were expected to attend.

Classes start in Carthage a week from Monday.