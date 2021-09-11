NEOSHO, Mo. — An annual art competition in Neosho provided around 50 artists a chance to showcase their work.

The 26th annual Thomas Hart Benton Art Competition Awards took place Saturday at the Community Bank and Trust Community Room on Spring Street.

Emerging and professional artists had the chance to take home either fourth through first place in their respected category.

Those include mix media, acrylics, pastel, and oil paintings.

Jackie Kenny – Neosho Arts Council Secretary, says, “It’s really great to see something that could be going this long in our community and as an arts council we try to build more and more opportunities for our fine artists.”

The art competition also gives these artists a chance to sell their art.