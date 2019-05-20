An active afternoon of severe weather possible Monday in the Four States Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KSN/KODE - An afternoon of severe weather is expected in the Four States, and all modes of severe threats are possible.

Much of the more widespread impact is expected to be to our south and west in western Oklahoma, but we are not out of the woods either.

Per KSN morning Meteorologist Chase Bullman: "This afternoon and evening, a strong line of storms will pass through the Four States with all Severe Weather Risks Possible.

Hail (golf ball size) and Damaging Wind are the main threats. Tornadic activity is a concern as well.

We are under a Slight (yellow) and an Enhanced (orange) Risk. The three other maps [attached to this article] show our threat for Severe Weather Risks (Tornado, Wind, and Hail)

TIMING: 2pm to 10pm, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma will be a focus point early in the afternoon."

Flash flooding will also be a concern today in our entire viewing area. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Monday afternoon until Tuesday evening. Remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown.

You are encouraged to stay weather aware today. Download our mobile app for Android here or for Apple/iPhone here.