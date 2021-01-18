Ammo supply scarce as demand is high

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — With the demand for guns and ammunition at an all-time high. People are getting anxious about increasingly hard-to-find ammunition.

Ammunition is hard to come by these days. Ethan Young of Carterville is even having a hard time finding the simplest of ammo.

Ethan Young – Carterville: “It’s just really difficult to find anything .45 caliber’s, nine millimeters, even .22. I mean, how do you not find .22 ammunition, you know? It’s just been really tough.”

One manufacturer says it’s not a shortage. Rather, a high demand.

Clint Caperton – Black Rain Ordnance, said, “Ammunition is tough to get. Optics, accessories, essentially most items related to the firearm industry right now are harder to get than in the past.

The demand for those products is outpacing the supply. But while the supply is trying to catch up to the demand, Young says waiting to buy ammunition doesn’t keep his family safe.

“Not being able to buy the basic ammunition, you know to protect the ones I love, you know and my property, and mostly the ones I love, I mean they can take whatever they want, you know but, the ones I love, it’s just, it’s more than frustrating, it’s almost gut wrenching.”

This gut wrenching feeling can cause panic. Clint Caperton adds when they do have ammunition, they spread it out so they can make it available for as many people as possible, like young.

“It just depends on what we have available, and if we have a small amount available, we do limit it, so we can try and make sure that all the customers are able to get at least something.”