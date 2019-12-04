Americorps Volunteers visit Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — A team of young adults is working together to provide the basic needs for Neosho families.

Erika Leuchte and Melanie Harrington are two members of the Americorps National Civilian Community Corps or NCCC.

Both are far away from home and visiting Neosho for the first time.

“I grew up in Massachusetts so this is far away from home,” said Leuchte.

“I’m from Vermont so I’m a decent away,” said Harrington.

12 young adults between the ages of 18 to 24 have dedicated their time and skills to serve the country for 10 months total.

During that time, they are in Neosho for 6 weeks.

Felicia Goswick, Monark Southern Baptist Church, said, “They don’t know what they’re really getting into when they get here and they are always happy to help do whatever they need to.”

Members are staying at the Monark Southern Baptist Church and are completing a variety of tasks to help the community.

“We generally help around 400 families a week so now we can even help people with having the team here.”

On Tuesday, they assist the ministry in bagging corn meal to be given to area families and building furniture.

“We’re at each place for a significant amount of time so you’re not just stopping by you’re really integrating within the community and doing our best to make a difference,” said Harrington.

“To build that bond and then bring that to the community and try to get people excited about doing community service,” said Leuchte.