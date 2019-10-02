“America’s Muralist” visits Mt. Vernon to touch up veterans mural

A mural honoring veterans in Southwest Missouri is getting a little TLC from the artist himself.

Raine Clotfelter, also known as ‘America’s Muralist,’ is in Mt. Vernon this week touching up the veterans mural on the city square. The piece was originally painted about five years ago.

Clotfelter is a veteran as well, so this mural has several touching moments in it to honor those who have served our country.

“America’s Muralist,” “It’s got nineteen people on it and they’re all veterans from Mt. Vernon, starting with Civil War, working all the way up to present-day Iraq,” Clotfelter explained.

The touch-ups are being done just in time for Mt. Vernon’s Apple Butter Makin’ Days next week.