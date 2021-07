JOPLIN, MO – A recent report about prescription drug costs show some startling numbers.

According to the company, Definitive Healthcare, Americans spend roughly $1,200 a year on prescription drugs.

That’s the most of any other country.

Breaking it down by state, Missouri ranks 14th at more than $7,000,000,000,000 (7 trillion).

Oklahoma ranks 16th, Kansas is 42nd.

Number one on the list, California, at more than $30,000,000,000,000 (30 trillion).