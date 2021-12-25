Americans are preparing for a busy day of holiday travel

Americans are preparing for another busy day of travel, but some are hitting a snag.

AAA predicts more than 109 million Americans will be hitting the roads and boarding planes from now until January 2.

According to FlightAware more than 250 domestic and international flights have been canceled for Sunday.

Several major airlines are citing staff shortages amid the surge in the omicron variant.

AAA says if you are driving home from your Christmas destination Sunday then make sure to get an early start.

The best time to drive will be before 12p.m. and the worst time to travel will be from 1p.m. to 7p.m.