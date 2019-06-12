American Red Cross new campaign encourages blood donations

The American Red Cross is kicking off a new nationwide campaign designed to encourage blood donations.

It’s called “Missing Types” and during the event the letters A, B, and O, which represent the main blood groups, are disappearing from brands, social media pages, signs and websites to illustrate the critical role blood donors play in helping patients that need blood transfusions. Jackie Kennedy with the local American Red Cross says the timing of the push is not just coincidence.

“Summer, you know, is one of the hardest times for us to get blood donors so that’s why they’re kicking off the campaign now. The two times of year we have the hardest time getting people in is Thanksgiving, Christmas time right around the holidays and after and summer time,” says Jackie Kennedy, American Red Cross Executive Board Member.

