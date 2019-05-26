American Red Cross in Carl Junction Update

The Red Cross will be working through the weekend to assess the damages in Carl Junction.

They started out on Joplin Street today and will be working their way through the Briarbrook community.



Volunteers will be going through to each property to assess how much damage was done and which homes are a total loss.



From there they will give the data they collect to the county for further assessment.

Julie Stolting, American Red Cross, says “We can provide that with the emergency management directors in the county so they can help assess the community also.”



The Red Cross is hoping to have more definitive numbers on how many homes that have been affected by the end of the weekend.



And they plan on staying in the area until all of the needs of the community have been met.