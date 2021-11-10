American Legion Post 13 holds Veterans Day ceremony at Peace Church Cemetery

JOPLIN, Mo. — American Legion Post 13 hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at Peace Church Cemetery Wednesday afternoon, placing flags at graves of veterans and conducting a 21-gun salute.

“We have all different wars represented here of veterans that have gone on before us. We start out with the Civil War, we’ve got veterans from the Spanish-American War, World War 1, World War 2 and the Korean War,” said Jim Beeler, Caretaker for Peace Church Cemetery.

“At American Legion, one of our mottos is ‘Continuing to Serve’ and one way we can serve is by acknowledging and recognizing the veterans that are gone at this point,” said Bob Harrington, American Legion Post 13 Commander.