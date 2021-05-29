American Legion is honoring local veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin cemetery is honoring local veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

Saturday morning, the American Legion spent the morning laying down flags at the graves of 23 veterans at Peace Church Cemetery.

They put flags at the graves of Civil War, Spanish American War, Korean War, World War I and World War II veterans.

Jim Beeler, President of Peace Church Cemetery Association, says, “Many people die each year, but our freedoms is not going to be recognized unless we recognize the veterans. They are the ones to keep us safe and we want to make sure that they’re honored every opportunity we have.”

They also put a spray of flowers on the monument that was dedicated to the veterans.