American Legion Auxiliary celebrates 100 years of supporting local veterans

NEOSHO, Mo.–A local organization is celebrating its centennial year of veterans advocacy.

The American Legion Auxiliary in Neosho is turning 100 years old this Sunday. To promote the anniversary, the auxiliary created a display in the window of Neosho c

ompany Ozark Business Systems. It shows the names of the organizations the auxiliary supports including the Missouri Girls State” and Kids of Our Heroes Adventure Camp.

They want to not only bring awareness to the group, but educate others that they are here for those who value our country.

“We are out there to help and we are promoting Americanism, patriotism, education, and so we are helping our veterans in the military and their families,” explained Ellen Arnce with the auxiliary.

The American Legion Auxiliary was founded a few months after the legion was founded by the end of World War I.