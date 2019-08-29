American Idol auditions in Wichita next week

American Idol auditions at Century II in Wichita next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Do you think you could be the next American Idol? If you’re in the Wichita area next week, you won’t have to go too far to get your shot.
We now know when and where you can try out for the popular singing competition. In-person auditions will be Wednesday, September 4th at Century II Convention Hall at 225 West Douglas.
You must be between 15 and 28 years old to audition. You can see the full list of requirements and register here.
You can also submit a full online audition by clicking here.
Here’s a list of cities that have held or will hold auditions this year:
- New York, NY – July 23
- Mobile, AL – August 20
- Mobile, AL – August 20
- Macon, GA – August 23
- Tallahassee, FL – August 23
- Santa Barbara, CA – August 23
- Baton Rouge, LA – August 25
- Columbia, SC – August 26
- Las Vegas, NV – August 26
- Waco, TX – August 27
- Knoxville, TN – August 29
- Salt Lake City, UT – August 29
- Colorado Springs, CO – September 1
- Raleigh, NC – September 1
- Washington, D.C. – September 4
- Wichita, KS – September 4
- San Jose, CA – September 6
- Pittsburgh, PA – September 7
- Springfield, IL – September 7
- Spokane, WA – September 8
- Detroit, MI – September 10