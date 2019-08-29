American Idol auditions in Wichita next week

American Idol auditions at Century II in Wichita next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Do you think you could be the next American Idol? If you’re in the Wichita area next week, you won’t have to go too far to get your shot.

We now know when and where you can try out for the popular singing competition. In-person auditions will be Wednesday, September 4th at Century II Convention Hall at 225 West Douglas.

You must be between 15 and 28 years old to audition. You can see the full list of requirements and register here.

You can also submit a full online audition by clicking here.

Here’s a list of cities that have held or will hold auditions this year: