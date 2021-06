JOPLIN, MO – This last day of May also marks the end of one company’s run at the “Joplin Regional Airport.”

Today is the last official day for flights though “American Eagle.”

The company has been a fixture at the airport since 2010.

Tomorrow, things shift to “United Express Flights” operated by “SkyWest Airlines.” It will offer daily direct flights to Chicago and Denver.

This new service runs through May 31st of 2024.