The American Cancer Society kicks off “Real Men Wear Pink” fundraising campaign

JOPLIN, Mo. — The American Cancer Society is kicking off its inaugural fundraising campaign in Joplin.

Tuesday night the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign started at Main Street Axe Company.

Right now there are four “Real Men Wear Pink” ambassadors including Action 12’s Howie Nunnelly and Bubba Evansco.

During October, the ambassadors will wear pink and raise money to fund cancer research for treatments and patient services.

The American Cancer Society says more than 266,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and nearly 41,000 will die form the disease.

“So many people are affected by breast cancer. It’s pretty sad you can talk to someone and everybody knows somebody so this is really something we are trying to get a hold of. The American Cancer Society is funding all kinds of research for breast cancer and its really one we think we can make a dent in so the more help we can get now the quicker we can get to that,” said Ann Schroeppel, Senior Development Coordinator.

The American Cancer Society is hoping to raise $50,000.

To donate or become a recruiting ambassador, click here.