American and United Airlines to eliminate jobs

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two of the country’s largest airlines are eliminating jobs system wide.

American and United Airlines have slashed thousands of jobs the last several months – and more are on the way. American is expected to send furlough notices in the coming days to about 13,000 employees, as the second round of federal payroll aid is set to soon expire.

But, Joplin Regional Airport Manager Steve Stockam says the cuts aren’t expected to have any impact on the service provided there by American Eagle.