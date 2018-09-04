American Academy of Pediatrics recommends new rules for child safety seats

There are new rules and regulations the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending regarding safety rules for children.

These rules and regulations coincide with car seat safety. The academy is now recommending children should stay in their rear facing car seats, although they may be over the age of 2.

The new information will require parents to coincide with whatever is the seat's maximum height and weight limit. Typically this would ensure a child stays in its car seat until they are about four years old.

"I know a lot of times I hear people say that they move their kid forward facing sooner than maybe they should, and a lot of times they say that's because the child looks uncomfortable..well the child can cross the legs or have their knees bent,” says Jeffery Wright, Joplin firefighter.

Wright adds if the child could not support their head well and they are forward facing it could be dangerous. The American Academy of Pediatrics studies showcase the proper utilization of a car seat for children ensures the child is 70 percent less prone to injury.