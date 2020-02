Two U.S. soldiers were killed in an attack in Afghanistan on Saturday.

The Defense Department identifies them as Sgt. 1st Class Javier Gutierrez of San Antonio, Texas and Sgt.1st Class Antonio Rodriguez of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Both soldiers were part of U.S. Special Forces.

Both men were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group, based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Military officials say the attack, in the Nangarhar province, is under investigation.