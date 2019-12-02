AMBER Alert System upgrade caters to Native Americans

Native American communities now have access to resources to help better protect their children through an upgrade in the AMBER Alert System.

Through a Department Of Justice program, this upgrade will cater to Native American tribes and villages.

They will receive grant funding to create communication plans when they use an AMBER Alert, as well as training and technical assistance.

For Indian country, this will be of huge benefit.

People in those communities are at a higher risk of violence being committed against them, as well as a high number of women who have been murdered and children who have gone missing.

The site will also showcase the AMBER Alert in the Indian Country Initiative which started in 2018.

It began after a child died in a territory, which may have been prevented if tribal police had access to the AMBER Alert System.