AMBER Alert, Morgan Nick Foundation has transformed the search for abducted children

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — A statewide AMBER Alert notified thousands of Arkansans about the abduction of Julian Boyd.

The six-year-old was found safe two hours later.

Swift action from law enforcement is changing how missing children are found.

Alarms on cellphones go off, text messages are sent, and ArDOT displays message sign with details on the suspects vehicle.

The local Certified Child Abduction Response Team, also known as C.A.R.T out of Fort Smith and northwest Arkansas, helped in the search.

Colleen Nick, Executive Director of the Morgan Nick Foundation, says training, resources and technology have come very far.

“We now have 12 trained C.A.R.T. teams spread around the state, each one attached to a state police headquarters…so when this child went missing in Sherwood this morning, they could call out their C.A.R.T. team and get the resources they need,” Nick said.

The Morgan Nick Foundation received a grant in October that allows it to start serving missing adults along with missing children cases.