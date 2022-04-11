UPDATE 9:45 PM MONDAY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the children have been located and are safe.

Original:

SAPULPA, Okla. (KSNF) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of Muscogee Nation Tribal Agency.

Around 4:50pm Monday, law enforcement say they responded to a child assault call at Creek Nation Child Care Facility in Sapulpa.

During the investigation, the suspect arrived on scene and fled with the three children:

11-month-old Zoey Ramos

6-year-old Chloe Bearden

8-year-old Connor Johnston

The suspect is 39-year-old Librado Ramos.

The vehicle associated with this Amber Alert is a 2014 red Dodge Journey, with OKLAHOMA plate # LFA632.

Anyone who sees the children or suspect should call 911.