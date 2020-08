MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant in Laclede County.

Two men were supposed to take an infant girl to a nearby hospital for postnatal care, but never showed up.

They are in a blue Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top.

Suspect 1:

Mike (Last Name Unknown)

45 years old

Light Gray Beard

Caucasian

Suspect 2: