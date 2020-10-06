AMBER ALERT issued for Carthage 2-year-old is CANCELLED

***************THIS AMBER ALERT IS NO LONGER ACTIVE*******************

The child has been found safe. The suspect is in custody.

Original post:

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Carthage 2-year -old.

Brexlee Greenlee was last seen with her mother Chelsea Greenlee, who authorities believe is armed and threatening to harm the child.

Photo provided by Carthage Police Department
Photo provided by Carthage Police Department

They are traveling in a black 2009 Chevrolet Malibu with Missouri plate #LE5F5G.

The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on MO-249 from Webb City.

