AMBER ALERT issued for Carthage 2-year-old is CANCELLED

***************THIS AMBER ALERT IS NO LONGER ACTIVE*******************
The child has been found safe. The suspect is in custody.
Original post:
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Carthage 2-year -old.
Brexlee Greenlee was last seen with her mother Chelsea Greenlee, who authorities believe is armed and threatening to harm the child.
They are traveling in a black 2009 Chevrolet Malibu with Missouri plate #LE5F5G.
The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on MO-249 from Webb City.