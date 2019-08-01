AMBER ALERT: Abducted Child in Missouri

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. – The Maries County Sheriff’s Department in central Missouri issued an Amber Alert for an 8-month-old. A 22-year-old was also abducted.

The Maries County Sheriff’s Office says the child abduction happened on County Road 213 at 1:40 pm on August 1.

The suspect vehicle is a black GMC or Chevrolet full-sized truck with four tires in the bed of the truck.

The vehicle may have an unknown state dealer plate or a personalized plate. It was last seen towards Vienna, Missouri in Maries County.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic male, black hair, black beard, wearing a t-shirt with a dragon on it and armed with a black handgun.

The victim is an 8-month old.

Also abducted was Allison Summerford, a 22-year-old white female.

If anyone sees the victims, suspect or suspect vehicle, contact the nearest law enforcement agency 911.

No other names, photos or details were released in the initial Amber Alert.