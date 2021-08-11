AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 6-year-old girl from Chanute, Kansas found safe

(KSNF/KODE) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for an abducted 6-year-old girl from Chanute, Kansas.

UPDATE #2:

4:58pm UPDATE – Child found SAFE. Jacob Senkbeil is in custody.

UPDATE:

4:08 pm UPDATE from KBI: The Jeep Cherokee was found unoccupied in Fall River, and both the child and suspect remain missing.

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE:

From the Kansas Bureau of Investigation:

We are issuing an AMBER Alert for an abducted 6-year-old from Chanute, who was last seen in Fall River.

AMBER ALERT ISSUED

They are believed to be traveling in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate 852FGX.Nina Ruth Senkbeil, 6, was taken by her father on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at around 10:30 a.m. from Santa Fe Park in Chanute while at a supervised visitation.

At 12:15 p.m., Jacob Senkbeil and Nina Senkbeil were seen at 17515 Oak Wood Lane in Fall River, Kansas, where the father made comments to a witness that makes police believe the child is in imminent danger.

Nina is a biracial female, 4 ft. tall, 75 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Tweety Bird t-shirt with pink designs, blue and white Nike shorts, and pink and black Nike shoes.

Her hair was in a ponytail. The suspect is her father, Jacob C. Senkbeil, who is a 32-year-old white male described as 5 ft. 9 in. tall, 135 lbs. with blue eyes, and brown hair that is shaved on the top and long on the sides.

He was last wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans, and an orange and blue baseball cap.

If you know the whereabouts of Nina or Jacob Senkbeil, or if you see them, please call 911 immediately. If you have other tips, contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.