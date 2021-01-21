Amazon to hire 300 people for Joplin facility

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Amazon is looking to fill hundreds of jobs in the Joplin area.

The Southwest Missouri Job Center says 300 jobs are available for a new Amazon Logistics Center in Joplin.

It will be known as a Delivery Station in the Crossroads Industrial Park and will handle last-mile deliveries.

The AMXL Sortation Associate makes sure orders get to their final destination on time.

The Amazon job listings are part of a virtual job fair held by the job center.

“To have opportunity continually come to our area is really a testament to what the Missouri Job Centers, our local Chambers, all of our economic developers, have really done together to show the attractiveness of our area to these potential employers that want to move here,” said Bubba Evansco, Outreach Coordinator with Workforce Investment Board.

The jobs are part-time at 15 dollars an hour.

You will need to schedule an appointment for an interview time.

The Amazon job listing is found here.