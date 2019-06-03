News

Amazon One Day Shipping Announced

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:30 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 05:30 PM CDT

JOPLIN, Mo. - Prime members get delivery as fast as today in select areas

Discover millions of eligible items

FREE Same-Day Delivery is available on over three million items on qualifying orders over $35. Simply look for items marked as eligible for delivery today as you search and browse throughout the site. Order in the morning, typically before noon, and get your items by 9 p.m. See program terms & details.

Availability may be limited on certain days, or due to weather, local events, or traffic.

