Alzheimer’s related deaths on the rise

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — More than 120,000 Missourians are living with Alzheimer’s Disease, according to a new report from the Alzheimer’s Association.

What’s the impact for current and future patients?

It is a growing trend.

Something the Area Agency on Aging is seeing all too often.

Charlotte Foust, Area Agency on Aging, said, “Losing dates, not remembering the day of the week, or the month. Remember, forgetting where we put out things.”

Just a few of the signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.

“You know forgetting how to put on a pair of shoes that we’ve done most of our lives. Simple things like that that people will forget.”

Charlotte Foust works both with patients and caregivers – and says getting the diagnosis is the first step toward getting help managing the disease.

But a new report from the Alzheimer’s Association says that may be a challenge in the future.

Joanne Pike, Alzheimer’s Association Chief Program Officer, said, “The number of Americans living with dementia and Alzheimers continue to grow. And our front-line medical professionals, our primary care physicians are telling us that the medical field is not prepared.”

For the number of patients need help.

In Missouri alone, there are 120,000 patients with Alzheimer’s disease, a number expected to grow by 8% in the next five years.

“Demands for dementia care are increasing – primary care physicians are about to be under siege. It’s critical that we improve education and training for primary care physicians and all other providers.”

The 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease facts and figures report also says more than 2,600 Missourians died from the disease in 2018.

It’s the 6th leading cause of death nationwide.