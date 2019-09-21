Alternative Tree Crop Field Day promotes the planting and growing of new Missouri state fruit

Four State residents interested in growing native fruit to the area, learn from experts in Mount Vernon.

The University of Missouri Southwest Research Center held an alternative tree crop field day. Thirty-five farmers and home gardeners attended the event to learn more about paw paw fruit. The recently-named Missouri State Fruit has grown in interest to Missouri farmers as a possible commercial fruit crop.

And, horticulture specialists, including Patrick Byers, were on-hand to provide information about how to grow, harvest, and market it.

“I’ve been working with paw paw for nearly twenty years now,” Byers explained. “Sometimes in those early years, it was like a voice shouting alone in the paw paw grow, but now there’s so many people excited about paw paw, that it’s very gratifying to be able to offer a program like today.”

The University of Missouri Southwest Research Center will be holding a ribbon cutting on October 25th for the new agricultural education building.