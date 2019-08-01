Alpacas becoming more popular at events; local farmers see uptick in rentals

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Alpacas have been known to be used for their fiber to makes things like hats and scarves, but now they’re becoming popular at events.

In recent years, alpacas have been included in birthday parties, weddings, and engagement photos. Even local farmers are seeing an uptick in rentals. One farmer says with alpaca’s inquisitive and gentle nature, they provide great entertainment for events, as well as, great models for photo shoots.

“And it’s cute. Just the, oh the pictures, the way the pictures turn out and come out is it’s pretty neat. You can get some interesting shots with alpacas and some of the things they do.” Daryel Shaffer, Magajupa Mine Alpacas Part Owner

To contact Magajupa Mine Alpacas for rentals, check out their Facebook page.