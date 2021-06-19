Allies and members of the LGBTQ plus community gather in Riverview Park for Miami NEOK pride

MIAMI, Okla. — One Northeast Oklahoma community held their first Pride Festival Saturday afternoon.

Allies and members of the LGBTQ plus community gathered in Riverview Park for Miami NEOK pride.

Throughout the day people, businesses and churches paid respect and celebrated the past, present and future of the community.

This involved a moment of silence, coming out confessions and a pride march of solidarity around the park.

James Walkingstick, Miami NEOK Pride Organizer, says, “I think it’s important to highlight that our community is so wide and varied, we’re in every workplace, we’re in every position of government, you know we’re out here and we’re proud.”

With the amount of support the event received throughout the day, Walkingstick hopes to bring back the pride festival in the future.