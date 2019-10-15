Alliance of SWMO teams up with Joplin Fire to educate children on fire safety

A local organization is teaching children how to react in case of a fire.

October is National Fire Prevention Month. The Alliance of Southwest Missouri partnered with the Joplin Fire Department to educate children about fire safety.

Kids in pre-K through 2nd grade at College Heights Christian School were given a truck and puppet show demonstration. They learned the importance of a smoke detector, how to stop, drop and roll, and to not be scared of fire fighters.

“We try to get a message out to the children to learn not hide from us<‘ explained Mark Box with the Alliance. “It’s a hard enough time to get into the house when there is no visibility, but when the children are hiding, it’s really tough for the firefighters.”

Box says it is important to create and discuss a plan with your family about what to do if a fire occurs.