Alliance of SWMO relocates to new home

Following the donation of an old church building, The Alliance of Southwest Missouri has moved to 601 South Wall Street.

Executive Director Jen Black says the move gives the organization much more room than their previous location and will allow them to host many more events than before.

She says the building was made available to them in April and they moved in a couple months later.

“We’re super excited to have our own building,” Black explained. “It was such a generous gift for somebody to give us and to be able to serve our community with, so there’s a sense of security and excitement and hope that we will be able to create a building in a way that will most effectively serve our programs.”

Black says about 5,000 square feet of the property was ready for use. But, she says it will take more than $1 million to repurpose the rest of the building.

Fundraising efforts to get those funds will formally kick off in late September.