JOPLIN, Mo. — Child-parenting relationship training is being offered by a local organization.

It’s a free 10 week course through The Alliance Of Southwest Missouri in Joplin will start on Tuesday, September 14th.

Among the topics — regaining control as a parent, helping your child develop self-control, communicating more effectively with your child and understanding your child’s emotional needs.

To find out more about the class or to enroll, check out the link here.