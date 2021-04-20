Alliance of SWMO discuses drug safety

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Drug safety amongst teens is something that’s always a topic of discussion — And the Alliance of Southwest Missouri did just that Tuesday.

In a meeting Tuesday, the alliance discussed current and future plans to raise awareness for teen drug use. Members discussed holding an event where parents can learn more about the dangers of vaping — including health risks like addiction.

The presentation will be held by a member of the Ozarks Center. The alliance is also in the process of putting up billboards throughout Joplin that identify vaping risks. Alliance of SWMO Coordinator — Kate Kelley — says many people don’t realize that vaping — like tobacco — can be addictive.

Kate Kelley – Alliance For SWMO Coalition Coordinator And Full Potential Program Coordinator, said, “It’s really just trying to change that perception of harm for people. A lot of people think that vaping is safer than smoking, and that’s just not the case. So, really what we’re trying to do is change, again, those perceptions of harm and really help people to understand the dangers that are associated with vaping especially with young people.”

Kelley adds they don’t have an exact date yet for this event, but says it should be sometime in May.