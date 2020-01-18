Alliance of SWMO checks car seat installation

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A local organization wants to make sure residents are using their child car seats correctly.

Members of the Alliance of Southwest Missouri conducted a car seat safety check at Fire Station Number Two in Joplin at 13th and Junge.

They helped passing motorists make sure their seats are property installed.

Mark Box, Alliance of Southwest Missouri, said, “One of our main objectives is to teach them how to do the car seat, how to properly fit the child and uh how their car seat um, each car seat and car together sometimes is unique and some of the locations of some of the tethers and anchors and so we teach them about their car and their car seats.”

Box says other friends and family members with car seats should also have their seats checked to make sure they are properly installed and working correctly.