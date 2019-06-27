Alliance of Southwest Missouri offers defensive driving courses in July

JOPLIN, Mo. —

An area organization wants drivers of all ages to be prepared for any situation behind the wheel.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri will offer National Safety Council Certified Defensive Driving Courses next month. There will be classes for both teen and adult drivers. It’s a great idea even if you’ve been driving for years.

“We started defensive driving classes to fill the void left after most schools after most of the area schools dropped out of driver’s ed class and with all the usage of cell phones with the teens now we’re seeing a lot of accidents.” Mark Box, Defensive Driving Course Instructor

The course for teens ages 14 and up will be July 17th from 9 am to 3 pm. The teen course will cost $85.

The one for adults will be July 20th from 8 am to 12 pm. The adult course will be $125.

For more information, call 417-782-9899.