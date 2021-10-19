Alliance of Southwest Missouri nonprofit raising money to renovate their new location

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area nonprofit is gearing up for a second round of building improvements.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri moved into its current location at 1601 South Wall in Joplin two years ago.

During the first phase of the project, much of the inside of the 100-plus-year-old structure was remodeled. The organization is now starting to raise money for phase two — which entails more renovations.

“Downstairs we’re going to be offering a childcare center so when people come and attend our classes or workshops, they don’t have to worry about trying to find a baby sitter or get nervous about bringing their kid along, I know for a lot of parents, that can be a hurdle to get over,” said Kaylea Furgerson, Dir., Community Relations, Alliance of S.W. Missouri.

In addition to the basement, the outside of the structure also needs a makeover. People who would like to donate to the $1.2 million project can do so by visiting the alliance’s website here.