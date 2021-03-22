Allergy season looking different this year after extreme winter weather

JOPLIN, Mo. — Allergy season is upon us, but the 2021 version has had a bit of a delay.

Jillian Leiva, Joplin Resident, said, “It’s watery eyes, sneezing, itching, and then basically I just didn’t feel good, just all over didn’t feel well.”

In years past, allergy season has started earlier.

Dr. Nathan Box, Freeman Health System Ear Nose and Throat Allergist, said, “Like last year and the year before, I mean we started seeing people that had their pollen allergies for tree pollen, I mean they started right around the first of March, the first week or two of March.”

But this year is already a little different. It’s all thanks to the extreme winter weather the Four States Area received last month.

“Back in the mid to the latter part of February, when we had the minus 15 degree temperatures, that may have kind of delayed some of our Spring allergens. Just a little bit later, not by too awful much.”

Now with windier weather on the horizon, this could be an above average pollen season for parts of Missouri according to experts.

“Especially windy days, when the pollen particles are really traveling further, that’s when we know that it’s going to be a very bad pollen day especially if there’s low humidity in the air, so those particles can really travel far in the wind.”

There are ways to combat allergies, most of it involves being proactive with either allergy shots or over the counter anti-histamines.

“You know that you’re going to be outside, going for a walk, walking the dog, going down to Dogwood Canyon for the day, then I would go and take it half an hour to an hour prior to going outside.”

To help enjoy the outside weather this season and what it has to offer.

“Some days I would be in bed for a day and it would be my allergies, and this year I haven’t had anything like that,” said Leiva.