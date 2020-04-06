Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducts porch pick-ups for drug disposal

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. — With more spare time on your hands, now may be a good time to clean out your medicine cabinet.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is doing porch pick-ups for drug disposal.

In the first three months of 2020, Allen County deputies say they have helped dispose of 51 pounds of medication.

It’s quick and easy and you can remain anonymous.

You can either drop your items off by placing them in a secure box in the Allen County Sheriff’s Office lobby, or you can give them a call and a deputy will personally pick up the items from your porch.