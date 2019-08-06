Alleged miscount in Goodman City Mayor race in April heard by McDonald County judge

GOODMAN, Mo. – A case involving an alleged miscount in the recent election for Goodman City Mayor is heard by the McDonald County judge Tuesday morning.

J.R. Fisher lost the race to current Mayor Greg Richmond back in April.

Fisher claims that write-in’s with his name written in should have been counted. They were not included in the final result due to the ballot not being filled out correctly. Fisher and his attorney, William Weber, will have until August 20th to submit a formal request to the judge for a re-count. The judge will then determine whether or not it will take place.

At a recent city council meeting, Fisher’s attorney called for Mayor Richmond to resign. Goodman’s attorney denied the action.