Alleged Galena Car Thief Arrested

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Galena woman is in Cherokee County Jail after allegedly stealing a vehicle Friday morning.

Around 9:41 Friday morning, authorities were contacted after a woman reportedly stole a Chevy passenger car from the Quick Shop Convenience Store in Columbus.

Samantha Sigman

Less than 10 minutes later, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies quickly located the vehicle and got it stopped northwest of Columbus.

30-year-old Samantha Sigman of Galena was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Felony Theft and Driving While Suspended.

“I’m glad this suspect was apprehended and the vehicle was quickly located so it could be returned to the rightful owner,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.