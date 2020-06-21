Alleged attempted abduction in Parsons

PARSONS, Kan. — The Parsons Police Department is investigating after an alleged attempted abduction.

The incident happened around 9:30 A.M. Friday near 32nd and Washington in Parsons.

According to the police, a young girl was standing in her yard when a car stopped in front of her house and a white-male approached her and grabbed her arm.

When she began to yell, he let her go and ran back to a white sedan with a dark rear window.

The driver is described as a black male possibly in his 20’s or 30’s who may have a tattoo on his face.

The passenger is described as a white male also in his 20’s or 30’s with blonde hair between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060.