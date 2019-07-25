All lanes of I-49 to close near Neosho next week

NEOSHO, Mo. — I-49 near Neosho will close for 4 hours in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 1st.

Liberty Utilities crews will work on power lines over the interstate starting midnight and lasting until 4 am.

The closure will affect all lanes in both directions between Exit 20 (Loop 49) and Exit 24 (US-60).

Drivers will be detoured using Loop 40, Missouri Route 59, and US-60; however drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or click here.